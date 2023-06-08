Rs 3 mln donation for NGO

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A donation of three million rupees was handed over to management of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan, an NGO working for special children by 'The For All Mankind Church of Pakistan' here on Thursday.

The donation amount will be spent on construction of "Kevin Phillips Block" at the institute functioning under Tanzeem-ul-Lisan.

The ' For All Mankind Church of Pakistan' President Mr Sunny handed over the cheque to President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dr Iftikhar Ahmed. Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar, Social Welfare Officers Nasir Mahmood Awan, Amir Pervez, President Dr Iftikhar Ahmed and others were present.

President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dr Iftikhar Ahmed thanked Mr Sunny for arranging donations for the institute and highlighted the educational activities and training programme of special children.

Social Welfare Director Muzammal Yar said that the government was taking several measures for expansion of welfare activities with the collaboration of NGOs and philanthropists in different fields.