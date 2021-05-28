UrduPoint.com
Rs 3 Mln Fine Collected From Hoarders: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Rs 3 mln fine collected from hoarders: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Friday informed the National Assembly that as many Rs 3 million fine was collected from hoarders during holy month of Ramadan under the Price Control and Prevention of profiteering and hoarding Act, 1977.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said that 14 Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were deputed in various localities to check prices of various commodities.

He said 25 mobiles shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at government rates.

He said the ICT Administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items. The prices and hoarding were checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

1.

The Assistant Commissioners/Price Magistrates regularly visited food factories, Godown of different food items, Sabzi Mandi and other establishment to check the hoarding.

District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner including all the stake holders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

Shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at the front of the shop, he said.

He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respected areas of jurisdiction.

