Rs 30 million approved for Balambat Bridge

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The provincial government has approved a fund of Rs 30 million for the construction and repair of the Balambat Bridge here.

In this regard, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly Obaid-ur-Rehman told media representatives on Tuesday that Balambat Bridge, which is the only mean of transportation for the people of Koto-Manda, Barawal and Bajaur district.

The bridge which has now become old and poses a danger to the heavy vehicles, will be repaired and made safer with an amount of more than Rs 30 million.

A regular tender has also been floated for which work will begin soon. He further said that Rs 150 million has also been approved for the construction and repair of the Munda-Jandul road, for which a tender has also been floated.

He said development projects will be approved and work will start soon in the district, that will change the life standards of the people here.

APP/aiq/vak