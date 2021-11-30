Rs 30 million financial assistance approved for 1200 deserving government employees of DG Khan

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional deputy commissioner general (ADCG) Dera Ghazi Khan Qaisar Abbas Rind on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district welfare fund board and accorded conditional approval to financial assistance worth Rs 30 million against applications from over 1200 deserving government employees.

The officials from different departments attended the meeting.

Rind said that rights of government employees would be protected and their genuine needs would be fulfilled.

He asked officials to perform necessary scrutiny upon receiving applications, however, added that no application should be delayed unnecessarily.

Over 1200 applications were decided in the meeting including 70 seeking burial expenses, fourteen applications seeking monthly financial support, 184 applications of marriage grant, and 1025 applications of educational scholarships.