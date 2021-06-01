UrduPoint.com
Rs 30 Mln Releases For Up-gradation For LMH In Kohat

Tue 01st June 2021

Rs 30 mln releases for up-gradation for LMH in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), MPA, Zia Ullah Bangash,Tuesday chaired a meeting held to review progress on ongoing projects at Kohat district.

At the meeting which was also attended by the officials of Communication and Works (C&W), a detailed briefing was given on progress made so far in ongoing uplift works for Kohat.

The meeting was told that at constituency PK-82, a hefty amount of Rs 230 million was being spent on up-gradation of communication network.

The meeting was further told that for up-gradation of Liaqat Memorial Hospital in Kohat an amount of Rs 30 million has been released that would be utilized by the month of June.

In next fiscal budget, the meeting was informed that more funds would be allocated for the uplift of the district.

The meeting was also briefed on projects related to construction and repair of roads in constituency PK-82 and up-gradation and construction of new schools.

Zia Bangash informed the meeting that no compromise would be made on time and quality and completion of the ongoing projects adding all the officers should discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

He also stressed on in time completion of the ongoing projects so that people could get benefits of the government's endeavors.

