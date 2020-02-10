Rs 300 being spent on agri-sector of Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the provincial government was spending Rs 300 billion for the development of agriculture sector in order to bring a green revolution

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the provincial government was spending Rs 300 billion for the development of agriculture sector in order to bring a green revolution.

Addressing a seminar arranged by the Agriculture Department, the chairman PAC said the country's economy was based on agriculture sector and the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to promote this sector. The agriculture sector was contributing in the development and prosperity of the country.

Bokhari stressed the need of adopting modern technology and latest methods in agriculture sector and urged the agriculture department officers to play their role in creating awareness among farmers about the usage of latest methods and technology to yield maximum produce specially of wheat.

On the occasion, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, personnel of agri-department, farmers and large number of people were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar also addressed the seminar and highlighted the steps being taken by district government to promote agriculture sector.