Rs 300 mln being released to tackle locust attack in province: Agri Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Monday said that Balochistan government was taking emergency measures in the affected areas to cope with the natural locust disaster.

He expressed these views while visiting affected areas including Niganda, Sharna, Nida Killa, Malikiar, Kamalzai and Daman areas of Pishin district and inspected the ongoing operation against the natural disaster in same areas of the Pishin.

Talking to media during his visit, he said corona and locust are both a natural calamity for which the Balochistan government was using all its resources to save ready crops from the locust attack.

The Minister said that agriculture in Balochistan was like a backbone while we would not leave the farmers alone in the calamity of the locusts, saying that therefore, the government of Balochistan has released Rs 100 million and more Rs 300 million was being released, aiming to tackle the locust attacks in the respective area of the province.

He said we have a shortage of medicine for spraying in the present time, as soon as we would get the medicine and we could start spraying against locust in all the affected areas adding that small vehicles could not move to the upper areas.

"Various areas in Balochistan have been affected due to locust attacks and spraying is being carried out in different districts to eradicate locust infestation, he said.

Deputy Director Agriculture Faizullah Shah, Assistant Commissioner Hasrat Wali Kakar, and a large number of farmers of the area were present.