Rs 300 mln to be spent on construction, repair of two roads

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Saturday approved two projects of construction and repair of roads with an estimated cost of Rs.300 million in Sargodha district.

These schemes were approved in a meeting of Divisional Working Party which was chaired by Commissioner and attended by DC Naila Baqir, Director Development Noman Shakeel, SE Highways Azhar Hussain, and Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha including concerned officers.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 120.3 million would be spent on the construction and repair of 12.6 km road from Chak no.153-NB to Chak no.156-NB while Rs 180 million would be spent on the construction of 8.5 km road from Miani to Pakhowal link Jalwana village.

The Commissioner said that the construction and repair of both the roads would be completed within the stipulated time and no compromise would be made on quality.