Rs 30,000 fine imposed on SOPs violations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners, on the directives of Deputy Commissiner Bahawalpur, inspected several places in the city and imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,000 for not wearing face mask and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The assistant commissioners visited markets, bazaars, bus terminal and other points where they found violation ofSOPs implemented in connection with containing COVID-19, said a press release issued here.

They imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on 24 shopkeepers and for not wearing face masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing.