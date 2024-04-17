Open Menu

Rs 300,000 Fine Imposed On Tandoors/hotels In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Rs 300,000 fine imposed on tandoors/hotels in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inspected various hotels and tandoors to check the rate and weight of roti and naan, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inspected various hotels and tandoors to check the rate and weight of roti and naan, here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nauman Afzal Awan, Assistant Commissioner (City) Iraj Haider Gondal, Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azmat Firdous, Tehsildar Rana Irfan and other officers were also accompanied.

The deputy commissioner visited tandoors located on Satiana Road, Samundri Road and other areas and checked the rate and weight of roti and naan. He said that price control magistrates were actively working to enforce the new price of roti and naan in the district.

He said that a Rs 300,000 fine had been imposed on those selling roti and naaz at higher rates while 10 naan shop owners were booked during the last two days in the district.

He asked people about overcharging at ‘Qeemat App Punjab” or land line No 080002345.

Meanwhile, former MPA/PML-N leader Faqeer Hussain Dogar said that the life of the poor segments had become easy due to cheap roti and naan. During visits to various hotels along with AC (City) Iraj Hyder Gondal, he checked the price and weight of roti and naan and said that the incumbent government was taking several initiatives to ease the life of the poor segment who is already depressed due to high rate of inflation.

The AC (City) said that inspection of more than 700 hotels/tandoors was ongoing and violators were imposed heavy fines.

