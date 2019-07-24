Rs 30090 million allocated for dualizaton of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road under BOT mode

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) plans to build 13 new road infrastructure projects under Public-Private-Partnership model in the near future and allocations have been made for these projects in the Public Sector Development Fund (PSDP) 2019-2020.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that for dualization of Mianwali- Muzaffargarh Road, under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode, an allocation of Rs 3000 million has been made whereas Rs 90 million have been allocated for commercial feasibility for construction of Additional Carriageway from Balkasar (M-2) to Mianwali.

He said that for construction of Chakdara-Bagh Dheri Extension of Swat Expressway on BoT Rs 1000 million have been allocated.Estimated cost of its construction is Rs 36,000 million while Rs 20,000 million would be required for land acquisition.

For construction of Sambrial-Kharian Motorway on BOT mode Rs 500 million have been earmarked. Estimated Cost of its construction is Rs 40,000 million whereas its land cost would be 4,000 million, he said.

He said that Rs 250 million have been allocated for construction of Shahdara Flyover Bridge Project in Lahore on BOT.

Its construction cost would be Rs 5,100 million whereas its land cost 250 million.� He said that for conversion of existing 2-lane Karachi Northern bypass to 6-lane Highway on BOT, Rs 500 million have been earmarked. Its construction cost would be Rs13,000 million while its land cost would be Rs 1,300 million and feasibility study would cost Rs 50 million.

He said that for dualization of Kharian to Rawalpindi Motorway on BOT basis Rs 57 million have been earmarked. Its construction cost would be Rs 57,000 million whereas land and feasibility would cost Rs 570 million.

He said that for the feasibility for Dualization & Rehabilitation of 790 km Karachi-Quetta Chaman Road on BoT, Rs� 500 million have been allocated.

He said for feasibility for the Construction of Southern bypass Peshawar on BOT mode, Rs 50 million have been allocated,while for commercial feasibility of Nullah Lai Transportation Corridor Rs 200 million have been earmarked. For 296 km Sukkur - Hyderabad Motorway feasibility on BOT mode Rs � 50 million have been kept in the PSDP.

