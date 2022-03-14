Rs 300b spent on Punjab uplift schemes so far

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab departments have utilised Rs 300 billion against the released amount of Rs 458 billion during the current financial year (2021-22), which showed 66 per cent utilisation of the funds so far, according to official sources.

The Provincial Development Working Party conducted 66 meetings during the past eight months. Of around Rs 90 billion, released for road projects, Rs 57 billion were utilised, which was 68 per cent of the released funds.

An amount of Rs 11.1 billion of the total Rs 19.5 billion, released for public buildings, were also utilised.

The other departments and sectors included Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department that utilised 68 per cent of the released funds of Rs 89.3 billion, Urban Development 49 per cent of the total Rs 26.416 billion, Water Supply and Sanitation 63 per cent of the total Rs 34.6 billion, school Education 79 per cent of the total Rs 31.

7 billion, Local Government & Community Development Department 65pc of total Rs30.7bn, Agriculture 58 per cent of the total Rs 29.9 billion, and Planning and Development 84 per cent of the total Rs 26.1 billion.

The Irrigation Department utilised 50 per cent, followed by 52pc, 12pc, 50pc, 71pc, 78pc, 71pc, 34pc and 87pc utilised by the Primary & secondary healthcare, transport, higher education, industries, sports & youth affairs, energy, livestock and environment department, respectively.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the finance minister and chief secretary took regular meetings and directed to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines are followed in letter and spirit.

According to the P&D board chairman, the performance of the departments has been satisfactory, yet there are challenges to reach the ultimate target.