UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 300bln Projects Launched For Agri Sector Development

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

Rs 300bln projects launched for agri sector development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) ::Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Friday that various projects worth Rs 300 billion had been launched for development of the sector and welfare of farmers under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme.

A national programme worth Rs 2.

72 billion is being implemented in the Punjab province for increasing per acre sugarcane production, he said adding that most appropriate weather for cultivating spring sugarcane crop is from Feb 15 to March-end.

He advised farmers to dip the seed in poison mixed liquid, recommended by the Agriculture Department, from 5 to 10 minutes to save it from diseases. He advised farmers to use 100 to 120 mounds seed per acre.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Agriculture From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan will always there with Turkey like elder ..

34 minutes ago

PM’s relief package laudable but allocation insu ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah showcases its ‘Child-friendly Urban Plan ..

60 minutes ago

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

1 hour ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.