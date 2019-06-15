Rs 300m allocated for Information & Culture in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 300 million for the Information & Culture Department in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 96.100 million will be spent on four new schemes and Rs 203.900 million on nine on-going projects.

The new schemes include: up-gradation and improvement of Open Air Theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore; feasibility study for prevention/ conservation, up-gradation and restoration of Lahore Museum building, Lahore, up-gradation of Sahiwal Arts Council, Sahiwal and construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council, Bahawalpur.

The government has allocated the amount with a vision to protect and conserve the cultural heritage, promote language, art and culture of Punjab, and dissemination of information through the media, and build the government image among masses through effective use of print and electronic media.