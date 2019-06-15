UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 300m Allocated For Information & Culture In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Rs 300m allocated for Information & Culture in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 300 million for the Information & Culture Department in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 96.100 million will be spent on four new schemes and Rs 203.900 million on nine on-going projects.

The new schemes include: up-gradation and improvement of Open Air Theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore; feasibility study for prevention/ conservation, up-gradation and restoration of Lahore Museum building, Lahore, up-gradation of Sahiwal Arts Council, Sahiwal and construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council, Bahawalpur.

The government has allocated the amount with a vision to protect and conserve the cultural heritage, promote language, art and culture of Punjab, and dissemination of information through the media, and build the government image among masses through effective use of print and electronic media.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Bahawalpur Media Government Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

21 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Regions Ready to Increase Exports of Energ ..

20 minutes ago

Get ready for more arrests of govt ministers: Jour ..

41 minutes ago

US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.