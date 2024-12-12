Rs. 300m projects launched under CM package: MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said development projects worth Rs. 300 million have been launched under the development package of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in his constituency.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of streets and sewerage project in Union Council Fatehgarh and Muzaffarpura, he said the projects would be completed at the earliest.

Former Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed, UC Chairman Nawaz Bhatti Chaudhry Shakeel, XEN Services Bilal Ahmed, Abdul Hameed Qasim, Adnan Akbar Chaudhry, Sharjeel Ahmed, Bishop Nadeem Ghouri, Bishop Siraj Masih, Pastor Tariq Wilson, Pastor Sajid Enrique, Pastor Rizwan Saleem, Pastor Maalik, Pastor Shakeel Anjum, Edwardson Munir, Aamir Siddique and others were also present.

Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that whenever the PML-N government comes to power, the country progresses.

He said that in less than a year, the PML-N government at the Centre and in the provinces has stabilise the economy. He said that the basic manifesto of the PML-N's politics is service and this journey of service will continue.