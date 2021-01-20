Rs 300mln funds released for maintenance, up-gradation of schools in Orakzai: DEO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Education Officer District Orakzai Faridullha Mahsud Wednesday said that Rs 300 million funds have been released for maintenance and up-gradation of schools in the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of schools in the district, he said that Rs 30million furniture was provided to schools while work on up-gradation of 28 new schools was in progress.

He said that the long lingering issue of promotions in the education department has been resolved and nine non-functional schools have been operationalized after deployment of teachers and other administrative staff.

On the occasion he expressed resolve that all new appointments would be made on merit and in transparent manners. He warned that no compromise would be shown on duty and standard of education, adding the teachers would be sent home over dereliction of duty.

The meeting was attended by Female Education Officer Nabila Naz, ADEO Raees Khan and teachers and officers of the education department.