Rs 30.375 Bn Allocated For Energy Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Rs 30.375 bn allocated for Energy sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has increased the non-development budget for the energy sector from Rs.23.27 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22 to Rs 30.375 billion for next FY 2022- 23.

