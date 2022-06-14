- Home
Rs 30.375 Bn Allocated For Energy Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has increased the non-development budget for the energy sector from Rs.23.27 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22 to Rs 30.375 billion for next FY 2022- 23.
