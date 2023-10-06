Rs 303.8 mln fine imposed on 2444 electricity thieves, 1932 arrested in 29 days: FESCO spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.303.8 million on 2444 electricity thieves caught during 29 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.303.8 million on 2444 electricity thieves caught during 29 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 29 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 2444 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.303.8 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 6.721 million in addition to getting Rs.127 million recovered from them.

FESCO also got cases registered against 2358 accused whereas the police had arrested 1932 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 59 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.5.63 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 134,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 852 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

104.5 million under 2.321 million detection units.

He said that 241 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 862,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.36.8 million.

Similarly, 241 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 616,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31.7 million.

In Chiniot district, 295 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 839,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31 million.

Meanwhile, more than 239,000 detection units amounting to Rs.11.5 million was imposed on 72 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 271 electricity thieves were caught and more than 560,000 detection units amounting to Rs.26.7 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 268 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 661,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.31.4 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 184 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 489,000 detection units amounting to Rs.24.9 million, he added.