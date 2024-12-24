Open Menu

Rs. 30.3bn Disbursed Under Sehat Card Program From March To Dec 2024: CM Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has said that provincial government had disbursed a record amount of Rs. 30.3 billion for Sehat Card program from March 2024 to December 24, 2024

He said that caretaker government had previously suspended the Sehat Card program due to a lack of funds.

However, the current government has not only revived the program but has also made a record payment in just nine months.

He termed it KP government success in health sector and said that significant allocation demonstrated the government's commitment to provide quality healthcare to its citizens.

The CM’s aide said that government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that every citizen has access to quality healthcare.

