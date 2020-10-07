Rs. 3055.28 million costed implementation plan approved for AJK welfare

Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Wednesday accorded approval to five year integrated Costed Implementation Plan (CIT) worth Rs.3055.28 million for AJK welfare with prime focus to ensure the state-friendly population growth matching to the current required global standards

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Wednesday accorded approval to five year integrated Costed Implementation Plan (CIT) worth Rs.3055.28 million for AJK welfare with prime focus to ensure the state-friendly population growth matching to the current required global standards.

The plan was approved at a high level meeting of Task Force on Population held at the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday chaired by minister for Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir.

"Such Rs. 3055.280 million amount will be spent on population welfare, management and stabilization as stipulated in Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting which had approved recommendations recently", said Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi who is also the population welfare minister and Vice Chairman of the Task Force in an interview to APP.

Elaborating the plan, the minister continued that the amount will be provided by Federal Government as AJK's share identified by experts appointed by federal Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination.

Referring to the contents of the long-lasted meeting, Dr. Mustafa Bashir said that the Task Force also approved formulation of a committee for functional integration of Health and Population Welfare departments.

He said the meeting was attended by Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Naqi Khan Minister for Health and Finance, Syed Iftikhar Ali Gilani, Minister for Elementary & Secondary education, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Development, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance and Secretary population Welfare Department.

UNFPA (United Nations Populations Fund) senior level delegation headed by Ms. Li-na Mousa, Country Representative also participated in the meeting.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordinationwas represented by Dr. Shahid Hanif, Director General, Population Program Wing.

The meeting was briefed about the challenges entailed in rapid population growth in Pakistan/AJK and suggested various solution based approaches for population stabilization.

Ms. Lina Mousa, appreciating the AJK Government for prioritising and up-lifting the population sector and showing leadership by holding first meeting of Population Task Force, highlighted the global, national and regional challenges confronted due to rapid increase in population.

She while focusing on right based family planning approach as part of our national narrative, underlined the significance of integration of population and health departments for ensuring result oriented service delivery in the area of family planning and reproductive health services.

She while appreciating the political leadership and technical team of AJK for their keen interests in resolving the critical issues offered various technical supports for the population welfare department for better orientation and effective service delivery based on international best practices.

Dr. Yilma Alazar, Senior Advisor on International Family Planning of UNFPA and Dr. amil Ahmed Ch. S/RH Specialist of UNFPA, also gave their inputs for clarifications. Similarly, Dr. Shahid Hanif, Director General Population Program Wing presented the policy vision of federal government on alarming population growth.

Likewise, Dr. Fauzia Assad also presented her technical perspective and gave a road map for addressing the challenge of over population.

'We express our sincere gratitude to all worthy Ministers, Chief Secretary and Secretary to the Governments for making their presence in this important meeting of population Task Force. Our special gratitude is due to Ms. Lina Mousa, UNFPA's Country Representative and his team, Dr. Shahid Hanif, DG PPW, Dr. Fauzia Assad, Country Director, Jhpiego for especially coming to Muzaffarabad and presenting their expert and candid opinions, adding to our leanings for addressing critical Challenge, said Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi in his concluding remarks. He assured the task force members that Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will take all possible remedial measures to take lead in resolving this critical issue, he concluded.