Open Menu

Rs 30.5b Distributed Among 2.9m Families Under BISP So Far: DG Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Rs 30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP so far: DG Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Director General, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Punjab Nadeem Alam Butt said on Tuesday that disbursement of quarterly grants, recently enhanced by the government to Rs 10,500 per registered family, was in progress and so far a sum of Rs 30.5 billion has been distributed among over 2.9 million families under strict monitoring by BISP field teams across the province.

BISP was country’s biggest social protection program and disbursement of Feb-Mar, third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, was in progress to cover over 4.394 million registered families living below the poverty line, DG BISP Punjab told mediapersons, according to a release issued by BISP spokesman.

He said, BISP field teams were alert and monitoring the distribution process so that the financial assistance should reach only to the deserving families in a transparent manner.

In addition to Kifalat program, BISP also increased educational scholarships for school children of beneficiary families, Nadeem Alam Butt said adding that BISP was paying Rs 2000 per son and Rs 2500 per daughter of the registered women at Primary level, Rs 3000 for boys and Rs 3500 for girls at secondary level and Rs 4000 for boys and Rs 4500 for girls at higher secondary level.

However, scholarships are granted only when attendance of the student is 70 per cent.

Butt asked beneficiary families who have not yet received their quarterly grants to approach their nearest retailer and receive their whole amount along with the receipt. In case of any complaint, women should feel free to contact their nearest BISP tehsil office or contact officials via BISP toll free helpline 0800-26477 or dial Director General BISP Punjab helpline number 042-35415143.

DG BISP Punjab said that BISP sends message to deserving registered families only from 8171 and advised them not to rely on messages received from other numbers.

Related Topics

Punjab Student Alert Progress Women Family From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

50 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

55 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

1 hour ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan