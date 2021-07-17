Rs 30.83 mln for non-gazetted employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Benevolent Fund board (DBFB), in its meeting, approved provision of financial grants of over Rs 30 million under different heads, for non-gazetted employees of different departments.

The meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/ Secretary Muhammad Khalid in the chair.

The meeting approved a sum of Rs 20.75 million under the head of marriage grant and Rs 10.08 million funeral grant.