Rs 30988m taxes recovered by E&T Dept.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has collected Rs 30988.291 million in term of various taxes during current financial year from July to November, while Rs 30662.633 million were collected during the period last year.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla and attended among others by the Secretary Excise and Taxation Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui here Sunday.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that Rs 2659.

371 million were collected in term of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 24227.851 million were collected in Infrastructure Cess and Rs 317.014 million recovered in term of Professional Tax, Rs 115.620 million in Cotton Fee, Rs 1370.223 million in Property Tax, Rs 31.819 million in term of Entertainment Duty while remaining amount was collected in term of various other taxes.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister expressed satisfaction on the overall recovery of the taxes and emphasized on fast and timely recovery of the taxes.

APP/pas/ 20191208 : TAG = DEB : Log No. = 8 : Time = 18:22/18:37