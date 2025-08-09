Open Menu

Rs 309bn Allocated For 1006 Projects Of South Punjab Under ADP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani has announced that Rs 309 billion has been allocated for 1006 projects of the Annual Development Programme across South Punjab.

He noted that, following directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the budget has been increased by Rs 81 billion compared to last year, and Rs 43 billion has already been released for development schemes. He conveyed these remarks during a meeting with Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen in his office. The meeting focused on establishing an effective mechanism to accelerate project implementation and ensure timely completion.

The Additional Chief Secretary stressed that all projects must be completed within their stipulated timelines. He directed officers to conduct field visits to assess quality and progress and to hold weekly meetings to remove obstacles hindering project execution. He also called for the expedited restoration of historical forts in Cholistan to their original state and emphasized promoting ecotourism in the region. He suggested adding new events to the Cholistan Jeep Rally to boost public interest.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen briefed the Additional Chief Secretary on the progress of ongoing projects and their current status.

