Rs 30b allocated for Chamkani Sports Complex: Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shahab Khan

Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shahab Khan on Friday lauded efforts of provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for allocating Rs 30 billion for Chamkani Sports Complex and Rs10 billion for reconstruction of Govt Higher Secondary School

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shahab Khan on Friday lauded efforts of provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for allocating Rs 30 billion for Chamkani Sports Complex and Rs10 billion for reconstruction of Govt Higher Secondary School.

Talking to media here, he said with the support of Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the longstanding demand of youth of the area for setting up of sports complex was fulfilled and young generation would benefit from this state-of-the-art facility.

He said Rs10 billion has also been approved for reconstruction of Govt High school for Boys and other developmental works including pavement of streets and roads are underway.

He said the problems faced by people would solve on priority basis and Deputy Commissioner on his special request, visited the area and issued necessary directives to concerned quarters for redressal.

Shahab Khan said the popularity graph of PTI government was going upwards due to its' people friendly policies, adding people of PK-69 as well as PK-73 would soon enjoy the fruits of developmental works initiated by the provincial government.

hsb/