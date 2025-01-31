Open Menu

Rs 30bn Under ADP Released: CM’s Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Finance, Muzammil Aslam has said that provincial government has released Rs 30 billion under the head of Annual Development Program (ADP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Finance, Muzammil Aslam has said that provincial government has released Rs 30 billion under the head of Annual Development Program (ADP).

In a statement issued here Friday, Finance advisor said that the released fund would be used for development projects of settled and merged areas and schemes of Accelerated Integrated Program.

He said that following directives of Chief Minister, funds excessing budget targets would be made on development projects.

