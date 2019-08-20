Rs 30m allocated to operate Double Decker Buses in city Multan

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said on Tuesday that Rs 30 million had been allocated to operate two double-decker buses in the city aiming to give tourists a blend of tradition and modernity as they move to enjoy scenic and historical points of Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said on Tuesday that Rs 30 million had been allocated to operate two double-decker buses in the city aiming to give tourists a blend of tradition and modernity as they move to enjoy scenic and historical points of Multan

Presiding over a meeting to discuss operations of double decker buses, DC said that route of these buses would be set in a way to enable tourists cover all the historical places, monuments and mausoleum in one tour. And its fare would be less than what was being charged in Lahore.

Monument-specific commentary would enlighten tourists and city's youth on historical significance of the ancient city of Multan.

Officials informed DC that three terminals would be established for the buses at Chaman-Zar-e-Askari, ancient Qasim fort and Shah Shams park.

The route would cover all the important places including Qasim fort, clock tower cross-section, Nawan Sheher, SP Chowk, and finally Chaman-Zar-e-Askari via Qasim Bela. The return travel would enable tourists witness Bagh-e-Shuhada, Services Club, Mesco cross-section, cantonment, high court, Arts council, Katcheri Chowk, Chungi No 9, Shah Shams park and finally the Qasim fort.

It would be an air-conditioned bus with 60-seat capacity including seventeen on ground floor and 43 on first floor.