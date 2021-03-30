UrduPoint.com
Rs 31.26m Marriage, Funeral Grants Approved For Employees

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) has approved Rs 31.26 million for 687 non-gazetted government employees as funeral and marriage grants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/Secretary DBFB Muhammad Khalid chaired the meeting while Superintendent Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Director Finance education Mian Muhammad Afzal, Habib-ur-Rehman, Ghulam Hussain and other members were also present.

The board reviewed applications, submitted by non-gazetted employees of various government departments and decided to provide marriage grant of Rs 21.94 million to 400 applicants, and funeral grant of Rs 9.32 million to 287 applicants, while 25 applications of widows were also approved for monthly grant.

