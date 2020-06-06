Rs 3.12b distributed among deserving families in district: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said an amount of Rs 3.12 billion has so far been distributed among 259,990 deserving families in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said an amount of Rs 3.12 billion has so far been distributed among 259,990 deserving families in the district.

He said this during his surprise visit to various Ehsaas centers here on Saturday.

He said that financial aid was being provided to the deserving people through 20 Ehsaas centersset up in various parts of the district.