Rs 3.15 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff Likely For March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Rs 3.15 per unit increase in power tariff likely for March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 3.15 per unit increase in power tariff for March under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 9.3869 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.2295 per unit during February.

A total of 10,418.42 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 96.032 billion during the said period while 10,078.

73 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 16.35 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 24.83 per cent Coal, 10.62 per cent furnace oil, 9.53 per cent local gas, 18.87 per cent RLNG, 15.01 per cent nuclear and 2.57 per cent Wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on April 27 (Wednesday. The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline. \395

