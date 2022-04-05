UrduPoint.com

Rs 315,600 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Rs 315,600 fine imposed on profiteers

The district administration imposed fine of Rs 315,600 on various shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 315,600 on various shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson for the district administration here on Tuesday, the price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs against profiteers while 428 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 133 violations were found.

On the direction of deputy commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspectionteams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramzanbazaars of the city to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Same Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

18 seconds ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

2 minutes ago
 Interviews held for vacant posts

Interviews held for vacant posts

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exch ..

Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exchange Between Ukraine, Russia

2 minutes ago
 Household Savings Rate in Eurozone Approaches Pre- ..

Household Savings Rate in Eurozone Approaches Pre-Pandemic Figures - Eurostat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.