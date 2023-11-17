Open Menu

Rs 317,000 Fine Imposed Over Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with allied departments had fined Rs 317,000 and lodged three FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that the health department in collaboration with allied departments had issued tickets to four and sealed one premise during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 47 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 32 were confirmed cases while 2,570 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of three more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 2,604 confirmed cases.

