Rs 3.17b allocated for five development schemes in Sahiwal dist

The federal and provincial governments have allocated Rs 3.17 billion for five different development programs in Sahiwal district and so far 171, out of 661 schemes, have been completed

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Federal and provincial governments have allocated Rs 3.17 billion for five different development programs in Sahiwal district and so far 171, out of 661 schemes, have been completed.

These schemes include supply of electricity and gas to most of the remote areas of the district, availability of sewerage and construction of roads to connect the villages to the markets.

This was stated by Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo on Saturday at a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC), chaired by DC Babar Bashir.

The meeting was also attended by elected members of the assembly and district officers of relevant departments.

Akram Wattoo said that under the programme of providing additional facilities in government schools, work has been started on 40 projects at a cost of Rs 138 million, out of which 29 projects have been completed.

Similarly, under the Community Development Programme, work has been started on 87 schemes at a cost of Rs 800 million, out of which 43 have been completed.

He said that under the social action programme, launched with the financial assistance of the federal government, 124 projects were started at a cost of Rs 459 million.

Similarly, under the road construction programme to connect villages with cities, eight projects were started at a cost of Rs 675 million, out of which four had been completed.

He said that under the annual development programme of Metropolitan Corporation Sahiwal and Tehsil Councils Sahiwal and Chichawatni, work has also started on 402 projects worth Rs 1.446 billion, most of which are related to basic civic amenities for people.

It is expected that all these projects will be completed by the end of the current financial year, he said.