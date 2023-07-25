Rs 317m being spent on research centre to promote shrimp, fish farming

Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, Sarfraz Khan Magsi Tuesday said that a research center was being established to promote shrimp and fish farming in saline water areas at a cost of Rs 317 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, Sarfraz Khan Magsi Tuesday said that a research center was being established to promote shrimp and fish farming in saline water areas at a cost of Rs 317 million.

He said that Rs 216.6 million had been spent on the project so far and added that the project would be completed by current fiscal year.

He expressed these views during a visit and inspection of under construction saline water Aquaculture Research center in Muzaffargarh.

Director General Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab also accompanied by him.

He said that the farmers would be provided assistance to establish shrimp and fish farming in saline water areas through the research center which would eventually promote the shrimp farms in the region.

He said that prawn had high demand abroad and added that the country would get foreign exchange through export of shrimp.