Rs 319 billion developmental budget to stable province economically in future: Minister

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:07 PM

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad said Rs319 billion record developmental budget had been presented which would stable the province economically in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad said Rs319 billion record developmental budget had been presented which would stable the province economically in future.

Responding to the questions of opposition members during budget debate, Sultan Muhammad Khan said that the opposition members were intentionally criticizing the achievements of provincial government.

He urged the opposition benches to criticize the government but at the same time they should acknowledge the historic budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sultan said that no new tax had been imposed and added that the salaries of the cabinet members had been cut down by 12 percent that would benefit the province economically.

He said the education sector had been improved while attendance ratio of teachers had also been increased from 70 to 90 percent.

Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai said the government would accept the suggestions of Opposition but unfortunately their aim was merely criticism.

He said that 25000 teachers would be recruited across the province and about 6000 new classrooms would be constructed in schools.

Tarakai said that Rs820 million had been allocated for the treatment of cancer and huge amount had also been allocated for constructing 500 playgrounds.

He said that a special budget had been allocated for the cleaning and development of the provincial capital.

Earlier, Lutfur Rehman of MMA in his speech alleged the PTI government moved to International Monetary Funds (IMF) to make the provincial budget.

He claimed the implementation of the budget would increase inflation from the existing 9 percent to 13 percent. He alleged that there were little chance of spending Rs100 billion on merged districts.

Samar Bilour of ANP said a lot of hue and cry was being made about the creation of 30,000 new jobs but no hope was to be seen as PTI did not fulfill its other promises made with the people.

She said the government had extended the retirement age to 63 years that would deprive youth of employment opportunities. She said that minimum wage had been increased from Rs15000 to Rs17500 but prices of all essentials like petrol, gas, oil, ghee, sugar, etc had been multiplied.

She said that despite the claims of recruiting 21000 teachers, lot of Primary schools were still without sweepers.

Ahmad Kundi of PPP asked the government to review its policies. There was nothing special for the poor in the budget.

Sardar Aurengzeb termed the budget for only five to six districts while other districts had been ignored. He suggested increase in salaries, in proportion to current ratio of inflation.

Mufti Abdur Rehman and Shafiullah of PTI, Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of MMA, Badsha Saleh of PPP and Sardar Khan of PMLN also spoke on budget.

Later, the Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan adjourned the proceeding till Monday.

