Rs 319.612 Mln For Kartarpur-Zero Point Bridge In PSDP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The government has allocated Rs 319.612 million for the construction of the bridge connecting the Kartarpur in Pakistan to Zero Point in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs 319.612 million for the construction of the bridge connecting the Kartarpur in Pakistan to Zero Point in India.

Of the total Rs 770.412 million cost of the ongoing project, around Rs 450.800 million have already been spent.

The amount under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 will be disbursed to the Religious Affairs &Interfaith Harmony Division.

The nearly four-kilometer bridge will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak Sahib shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib.

Kartarpur Sahib is held in high esteem for the Sikhs being the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

