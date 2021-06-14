UrduPoint.com
Rs 31b Allocated For Administration Of Justice In Punjab Budget

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Rs 31b allocated for administration of justice in Punjab budget

The Punjab government had allocated Rs 31093 million for the administration of justice in the 2021-22 budget announced here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government had allocated Rs 31093 million for the administration of justice in the 2021-22 budget announced here on Monday.

According to budget documents, Rs 5925 million is the estimated budget for the Lahore High Court whereas Rs 25168 million has been reserved for the lower judiciary, including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of small causes, labour courts.

The budget amount would be spent on pay and allowances of employees, operating expenses, employees retirement benefits, physical assets and maintenance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 1692 million more than the amount of the revised estimate in budget 2020-21 for administration of justice.

In budget 2020-21, the government had revised estimate of Rs 29401 million for administrationof justice.

