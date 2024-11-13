Rs. 3.1bln Allocated For Education Emergency Program
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs 3.1 billion for education Emergency program
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs 3.1 billion for education Emergency program.
Shahab Khan, senior planning officer Education Department told APP on Wednesday that Education Emergency Program has been launched in nine remote districts, aiming to provide stipends and support to families to encourage school enrollment.
He said each child in these districts would receive a monthly stipend of Rs1,000 besides would have an option to enroll in registered private schools at the expense of the provincial government.
He added initially, 40,000 children mostly street children from these nine districts would benefit from this initiative.
Approximately 50 million free textbooks would be provided to children including street children upon enrollment from grades 1 to 12 and that 506 talented students to be granted ETEA scholarship.
APP/fam
