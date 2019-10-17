UrduPoint.com
Rs 31bln Benami Property Identified In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Rs 31bln Benami property identified in Multan division

Benami property worth Rs 31 billion has so far been identified in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Benami property worth Rs 31 billion has so far been identified in Multan division.

This was stated by officials concerned from all four districts of Multan division including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran in a performance review meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu here Thursday.

The details of Benami property has been sent to quarters concerned for further action, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that performance of districts would be gauged on three parameters including how much they are successful in keeping city clean and encroachment-free, price control and revenue recovery.

He directed all assistant commissioners to submit a list of all patwaris, who were all government employees and needed to get down to business.

He warned officials of stringent action against corruption. He said that revenue staff should perform duty honestly for corrections in revenue record and added that all villages should be online and record be uploaded.

He asked officials to also hold courts regularly to solve revenue related cases including those filed by expatriate Pakistanis.

The commissioner warned Land Record Centre officials to improve their behaviour with the public and process of 'Fard Milkiyat' and inheritance be made easy.

He said that anti-smog campaign was in progress and efforts were afoot to shift brick-kilns to new zig-zag technology for lesser emissions.

Those burning trash and plastic at public places would face action, he added.

He said that petrol pumps operating faulty measuring instruments would also face action and quality of petrol be analysed as per orders of CM Usman Buzdar.

Officials informed the commissioner that 391 complaints of overseas Pakistanis have been resolved out of total 667 while 107 of them were pending in courts.

Exactly 74 profiteers were arrested and 138 FIR were registered during campaign against price hike and over Rs 10 million was recovered as fine.

Land Record officials said that out of 2,442 villages, 2,248 have been connected online. They said that total 1.1 million saplings were planted in Multan division during the plantation campaigns held so far.

They added that all arrangements were ready for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for 30 processions and 83 Majalis.

All deputy commissioners, additional commissioners, assistant commissioners, land record officials and other officials attended the meeting.

