Rs 3.1m Distributed Among 16 Investigation Officers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The district police distributed cheques of Rs 3.1 million among 16 investigation officers.

A police spokesperson Saturday said the cheques had been given to the officers under the head of cost of investigation.

Those received cheques were Inspector Tariq Aziz, SI Muhammad Amin, SI Khizar Hayyat, SI Adnan Aslam, SI Sanaullah, SI Tariq Ameer, SI Zafar Iqbal, SI Khalid Pervez, SI Muhammad Nasir, SI Shaukat Ali, SI Abdul Sattar, SI Akbar Ali, SI Attaullah, SI Muneer Ahmed, Si Muhammad Hanif and ASI Muhammad Ali.

He added the objective of providing the amount was to meet expenses during investigation.

