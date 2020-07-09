UrduPoint.com
Rs. 3.2 Billion Embezzled In Digitization Project Of Pakistan Post, Says Murad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:11 AM

Rs. 3.2 billion embezzled in digitization project of Pakistan Post, says Murad

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said irregularity of Rs 3.2 billion had been found in digitization project of 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) and recovery was being made from those who looted national exchequer during previous tenures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said irregularity of Rs 3.2 billion had been found in digitization project of 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) and recovery was being made from those who looted national exchequer during previous tenures.

He stated this while responding to a matter raised in the National Assembly under Rule 18 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007.

The minister said Pakistan Post had followed rules for public-private partnership to introduce use to technology in official working.

He said well-reputed banks had been asked to issue ATM/Debit cards to around 1.4 million pensioners of Pakistan Post.

The data of the Pakistan Post would be computerized while post offices would be connected through use of technology.

He said a revenue of Rs. seven billion was generated during the first year of the incumbent government and it would be enhanced in the upcoming years.

