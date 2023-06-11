UrduPoint.com

Rs 3.2 Mln Stolen From Cloth Shop

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rs 3.2 mln stolen from cloth shop

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A amount of Rs 3.2 million was stolen from a cloth shop here on Sunday.

According to police, a thief barged into a cloth shop owned by Anwar in Sadr bazaar and stole Rs 3.2 million.

Police were investigating.

