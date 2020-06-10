UrduPoint.com
Rs 3.20 Bln Distributed Under Ehsaas Program In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:11 PM

Rs 3.20 bln distributed under Ehsaas program in district

Under the Ehsaas Programme, an amount of Rs 3.20 billion has been distributed among 266,155 deserving families in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Programme, an amount of Rs 3.20 billion has been distributed among 266,155 deserving families in the district.

The financial aid was being distributed among deserving segments from 20 Ehsaas Centers set up in the district.

Special arrangements including cleanliness, shade, sitting area, clean drinking water were made at the centers to facilitate the people, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to the centers here Wednesday.

