Open Menu

Rs. 320 Million Approved For Flood Protection Embankment To Save Dera Allah Yar From Floodwaters: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Rs. 320 million approved for flood protection embankment to save Dera Allah Yar from floodwaters: MPA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Majeed Badini, on Wednesday said that the provincial government has approved Rs. 320 million for a flood protection embankment to save Dera Allah Yar from floodwaters.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has also approved Rs. 180 million for the strengthening of drainage canals in Jaffarabad city.

Talking to APP, he said Dera Allah Yar faces a significant sewage issue as there has been no sewage system since the beginning. Due to a lack of proper management, no development work has been carried out in the past in Jaffarabad district, leading to increased unemployment numerous problems.

He noted that there is no existing sewage system in Dera Allah Yar, and rainwater remains stagnant in the streets, homes, and roads, causing the city to appear flooded.

He further stated that this is a waterlogged and flood-prone area, and the water does not get absorbed for a whole month.

MPA Majeed Badini deplored that during the floods of 2010 and 2012, the entire Jaffarabad was submerged, and water remained stagnant for four months.

The 2024 floods again affected the area, and recent rains have once again impacted it.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan has approved Rs. 180 million for the strengthening of drainage canals and has also approved a flood protection embankment, which will help resolve these issues, he hoped.

Expressing his displeasure over poor management issue, he said the lack of resources is not the problem, but the issues remain unresolved due to poor management, with no one fulfilling their responsibilities.

From 2010 to 2022, the government and NGOs spent billions on development projects, but the ground situation is contrary to this, as not a single brick is visible in Jaffarabad, he further said.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Poor Flood Water From Government Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

8 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

8 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

8 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

8 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

8 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan