Rs 320 mln fraud: NAB files reference against Gwadar revenue officers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Thursday filed a reference against the revenue officers of the Gwadar city of Balochistan for causing Rs 320 million loss to the national exchequer.

Former Tehsildar Gawadar Mohammad Jan Baloch, Naib Tehsildar Gwadar, Agha Zafar Hussain and former Qanoongo Noor Ahmed Siapad are among others nominated in the reference filed in the Accountability Court Quetta for tempering record of Baloch Ward of district Gwadar.

As per the investigation carried out in the Gwadar land scandal, it was learned that Ex Tehsildar Gawadar Mohammad Jan Baloch, Ex Naib Tehsildar Gwadar Agha Zafar Hussain and former Qanoongo Noor Gwadar Ahmed Siapad and others in connivance with each other allegedly tempered the revenue record of Baloch Ward of Gwadar and illegally sold out land to private persons.

The tempering in the revenue record caused loss to the tune of 320 million to the national kitty.

After completing the investigation conducted under the supervision of DG, NAB Balochistan a reference has been filed in the Accountability Court Quetta against the revenue officers and five others.

It merits mentioning here that NAB Balochistan is also probing into the alleged corruption charges in the government land of Gazarwan Ward, Kolgari Ward, Nagori Ward, Mouza Chib Raikani, Mauza Karwar of district Gwadar.

Likewise, Nab has also filed plenty of references involving millions of rupee corruption in the land scams of port city of Gwadar.

