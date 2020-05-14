UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 320,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

Rs 320,500 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 320,500 fine on 197 shopkeepers over violation of price Control Act in the district, on Thursday.

They conducted 1,436 inspections in various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of milk, yogurt, meat, chicken, and other essential items and imposed fine on profiteers on the spot.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

9 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

24 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

54 minutes ago

Notorious drug dealer arrested with injuries after ..

36 seconds ago

Netanyahu Approves Reopening of Schools in Israel ..

38 seconds ago

Bilawal urges nation to say prayers at home on Yom ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.