Rs 320,500 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 320,500 fine on 197 shopkeepers over violation of price Control Act in the district, on Thursday.

They conducted 1,436 inspections in various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of milk, yogurt, meat, chicken, and other essential items and imposed fine on profiteers on the spot.