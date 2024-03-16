Open Menu

Rs 3205m Being Spent On Child, Mother Care Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer said that over Rs 3205 millions were being spent on 200 bedded Child and Mother Care Hospital project.

He expressed these views during visit to mega construction project of Mother and Child Care Hospital of the Health Department here on Saturday.

Detailed briefing was also given to the Deputy Commissioner by the Building department.

Rizwan Qadeer informed that 27-kanal Child and Mother Care hospital will be completed in the current financial year to provide health facilities to the residents of city of Saints at their doorstep. Strict instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to make the hospital functional immediately under the directions of Punjab government.

Earlier, DC paid visit to various sections of under construction hospital and issued directions.

