Rs 321,000 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 321,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,172 points and found 152 violations while cases were also registered against 21 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government rates.