Rs 3.22 bln spent on 1251 ongoing projects in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir said that Rs 3.22 billion had so far been spent on 1251 schemes of various development projects in the district during the current year.

She disclosed this while chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee at her office. The meeting was attended by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Narcotics Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, MPA Iftikhar Gondal and officers of departments concerned.

The meeting was informed that Rs 1.33 billion has so far been spent on 185 schemes under the annual development programme, Rs 490 million on 60 schemes of Community Development Program Phase-I, Rs 199 million on 73 schemes of Phase-II and Rs 300 million on 201 schemes of SAP Phase-I, Rs 180 million on 135 schemes of Phase-II, Rs 105 million on 56 schemes of Phase-III, Rs 3.

1 million on 6 schemes of first Pahse-I of Naya Pakistan Manzaly Asaan programme, Rs 126 million on 9 schemes of Phase-II, first phase of Punjab Municipal Service Program Rs 244 million spent on 119 schemes and Rs 218 million had been spent on 161 schemes of Phase-II.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Shoaib Niswana told the meeting that Rs 1.33 billion, out of Rs 2.5 billion were spent on 185 schemes of Annual Development Programme, Rs 199 million out of released funds of Rs 293 million for schemes of Phase-II, Rs 298 million on 201 schemes of Phase-I of SAP, Rs 180 million had been spent on 135 schemes of Phase-II while Rs 105 million had been spent out of released funds ofRs 170 million on 56 schemes of SAP Phase-III this year.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time.