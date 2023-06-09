UrduPoint.com

Rs 3220 Mln Allocated For Finance Division Projects In PSDP 2023-24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The federal government will spend around Rs3220 million on ten projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the financial year 2023-24.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 1970 million has been allocated for 8 ongoing development projects and Rs 1250 million for 2 new development schemes of the Finance Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, the government has allocated Rs 887.540 million for modernization and upgradation of Pakistan Mint Phase-II-A; Rs249.151 million for the Implementation and Mainstreaming of the Audit Management Information System (AIMIS) and Rs258 million for Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project at Ministry of Finance.

Likewise, an amount of Rs194.

049 has been earmarked for the Construction of Federal Audit Complex, Mauve area G-8/1 Islamabad, Rs50 for the Implementation of the PFM Policy Framework in the Federal Government and Rs23.260 for the Construction of the Office Building of Competition Commission of Pakistan in Sector G-10/4 Islamabad (PC-II).

The government earmarked Rs300 million for Pakistan Audit and Account academy (PAAA) Islamabad and Rs8 million for the construction of the National Savings Complex.

Among new schemes, the government earmarked Rs1000 for the implementation of an online billing solution (Sehel) under the PFM Reforms at the Federal and Provincial level whereas an amount of Rs250 billion has been set aside for construction of Audit House Lahore.

